Command Center reports 7 deaths and 316 new COVID-19 cases in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center on Wednesday reported the following Muskingum County deaths from COVID-19: a 65-year-old, a 54-year-old, a 77-year-old, a 50-year-old, a 59-

year-old, an 82-year-old, and a 64-year-old who died with COVID-19 pneumonia.



The Command Center also reported 316 new Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days. This number breaks down as follows: 72 reported on 10/20, 60 reported on 10/21, 42 reported on 10/22, 40 reported on 10/23, 22 reported on 10/24, 42 reported on 10/25, and 38 reported on 10/26.

There are now 499 active cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County along with 21 hospitalizations.

For more information, you can visit the Health Department’s website.