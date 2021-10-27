Chicago plays New York, looks for 5th straight victory

Sports
Associated Press14

New York Knicks (3-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (4-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against New York.

Chicago went 21-21 in Eastern Conference play and 15-21 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Bulls averaged 26.9 assists per game on 42.3 made field goals last season.

New York went 41-30 overall and 25-17 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Knicks averaged 107.1 points per game last season, 16.4 from the free throw line and 35.4 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder).

Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

