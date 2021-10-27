Barcelona fires coach Koeman after poor start to the season

Sports
Associated Press14

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona fired coach Ronald Koeman after the team’s 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league on Wednesday.

Club president Joan Laporta informed the Dutch coach of his decision following the match.

Barcelona said Koeman “will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday.”

He leaves with the club in ninth place in the Spanish league standings with 15 points from 10 matches.

Associated Press

