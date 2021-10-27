Armed standoff at home ends when police fatally shoot man

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — An armed man who kept police at bay for several hours at a home in northeastern Ohio was fatally shot by police after he exited the residence and pointed a gun at officers, authorities said.

The standoff in Leroy Township began early Tuesday after the 57-year-old man called 911 and said he was going to kill someone, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Responding deputies found the man holding a 60-year-old woman at gunpoint outside the home.

The man soon released the woman and went back inside the house. The woman, who lives in the home, said the man had arrived at the residence around 3 a.m. to discuss their relationship, then assaulted her and stabbed her several times.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but her name and further details on her condition have not been disclosed.

A county SWAT team soon arrived and tried to negotiate with the man, who was seen walking through the home and occasionally pointing a rifle and a handgun at officers, authorities said. The man then started to break windows around the home and poured what appeared to be gasoline inside the residence before he set fire to the home around 9 a.m.

The man, who was holding a gun, then walked outside to the backyard. Officers initially fired non-lethal rounds at him when he refused orders to drop the gun, then shot him at least once after he pointed the gun at them.

The man was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. His name has not been released.

No officers were injured in the incident.

