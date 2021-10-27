Updated on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Seasonal. High 58°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Chilly. Low 45°

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Late. Warmer. High 68°

DISCUSSION:

Another round of mostly cloudy skies on-tap for your mid-week across SE Ohio, with some peeks of sunshine at times. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon, which is closer to par for the end of October.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight, along with lows in the mid 40s.

As we head into the end of the work week, rain chances will be increasing. Another mostly cloudy day in store on Thursday, along with more warmth, as highs climb into the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon. Rain chances will be likely, especially late in the afternoon into the overnight on Thursday, as an upper level area of low pressure moves into the region.

More rain will be likely on Friday, keeping the end of the week very soggy across the region. Week 11 of Friday Night Football will be a soggy one, as rain chances will continue into the evening Friday into the day on Saturday. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the upper 50s on Friday and Saturday.

As we head into next week, we will begin to dry out on Halloween, with highs around 60. More sunshine will be had on Monday, as we begin the month of November, as highs climb into the upper 50s. Rain chances will return as we head into the day on Tuesday, along with temperatures topping off in the mid 50s.

Have a Great Wednesday!

