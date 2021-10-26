WHIZ Radio week 11 football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio high school football playoffs are here! Several area teams will be in action for week 11. And WHIZ Radio will have three live broadcasts for you Friday night.

On Z92 Radio the Sheridan Generals will head to Columbus to take on powerhouse DeSales. The Generals finished the regular season 8-2 and got the ninth seed in DIII Region 11. This is the fourth time that Sheridan and the Stallions have met in the playoffs. DeSales has won the previous three meetings with the most recent coming in 2016. You can hear all the action on Z92 Radio with David Kinder and Andrew Allison.

On Highway 103 Radio the Tri-Valley Scotties are home for the first round of the playoffs. The Scotties will host 6-4 Bellefountaine. Tri-Valley finished the regular season 8-1 and won the MVL Big School Division Championship outright. Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins will have the call on Highway 103.

On AM1240 Radio the Zanesville Blue Devils will make a week 11 road trip to London. ZHS won five of their last six games and they are the 13th seed in DIII Region 11. It’s the 10th time the Blue Devils have made the post season in school history. Jeff Moore and Garrett Young will have the play-by-play on AM1240.

All three games kickoff at 7 and will stream online at whiznews.com.