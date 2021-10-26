OHSAA Tournament Scoreboard 10.26.21

DII EAST DISTRICT 2

ZANESVILLE: 0 STEUBENVILLE: 3

The Zanesville Blue Devils end their season with a 7-9 and 2 record.

DII EAST DISTRICT 1

JOHN GLENN: 1 WEST MUSKINGUM: 2 OT

John Glenn and West Muskingum took to the pitch at the Maysville Athletic Complex. The Lady Tornadoes move on to the district finals with a 2-1 sudden death overtime finish on a penalty kick by Zoie Settles. Allison Latier also had a goal in the first half.

John Glenn’s Angela Kumler scored their lone goal off a Becca Spohn assist 34:17 left in the first half.

TRI-VALLEY: 4 WEST HOLMES: 0

Tri-Valley led 3-0 at the half and tacked on one more in the second to take a 4-0 win over the Knights to advance to the DII district finals.

Tri-Valley will face West Muskingum on Thursday at 6:30pm at the Maysville Athletic Complex.