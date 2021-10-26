Key PK leads River View to Victory

Court Zeppernick31

Already leading the match 1-0 late in the second half, a key penalty inside the box by John Glenn allowed for River View to solidify a 3-1 victory Monday night over John Glenn. River View entered the evening with a 14-1-1 record and 9-0 in MVL play. A chilly, partly cloudy night allowed for a strong defensive effort by both teams overall, and especially in the first half. The Black Bears scored the opening goal of the match courtesy. It would be 1-0 River View at the half.

Just under the 17th minute, a costly penalty took place and the Black Bears were granted a penalty kick. River View would convert to make it 2-0 late in the second. The Black Bears advance to the district final to face St. Clairsville Saturday, October 30th at 11am at John Glenn High School.

Court Zeppernick
Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

