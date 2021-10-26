Key PK leads River View to Victory

Already leading the match 1-0 late in the second half, a key penalty inside the box by John Glenn allowed for River View to solidify a 3-1 victory Monday night over John Glenn. River View entered the evening with a 14-1-1 record and 9-0 in MVL play. A chilly, partly cloudy night allowed for a strong defensive effort by both teams overall, and especially in the first half. The Black Bears scored the opening goal of the match courtesy. It would be 1-0 River View at the half.

Just under the 17th minute, a costly penalty took place and the Black Bears were granted a penalty kick. River View would convert to make it 2-0 late in the second. The Black Bears advance to the district final to face St. Clairsville Saturday, October 30th at 11am at John Glenn High School.