Infrastructure Grant Awarded to the Village of Frazeysburg

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- First Lady of Ohio, Fran DeWine, made a stop in Frazeysburg as part of a major new initiative to help local communities fund infrastructure projects.

The Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Grant Program is to operate water systems within the state and focuses on the economically disadvantaged communities.

Today, the village of Frazeysburg received $450,000 for their water project. Fred Wolford, Council Member explains what projects exactly the funds will be used on.

“Well first off, there’s a media that filters your water to come through the system and a feathering system. It’s in great need of it getting updated and improved,” Wolford said. “That’s the first part of our plans and the infrastructure for the sewer and the water in Frazeysburg, like I said, it’s over 60-years-old. We’re going to have to go through and replace a lot of water lines and sewer lines in town.”

Wolford expressed his gratitude towards the First Lady and Governor Mike DeWine. He says that the grant will really help with making sure the water is safe for the public.

The grant will not only assist in water and sewer lines, but with road work also. First Lady Fran Dewine talks about the importance of the initiative.

“I think it’s important that we keep these, you know, our sewer systems, our water systems updated and it’s really expensive for some of these small communities. So we’re going to be able to make some updates here that’s going to be better for everyone,” Fran DeWine said.

The First Lady and Governor DeWine continued their tour earlier this afternoon where Vandalia, Lebanon, Plain City, and Barnesville also received the Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Grant Program.