Funding Released to Improve Area Preserve

State officials announced that improvements are coming to Blackhand Gorge Nature Preserve located outside Newark.

The preserve will receive $900,000 for various improvements including determining and prevent slips on the trails within the preserve. Structures will be added and other measures will be taken to ensure that the trails are kept in wonderful condition.

The Blackhand Gorge Nature preserve was first designated in 1975 and is made up of 957 acres of land that is operated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The preserve itself is comprised of a gorge that runs from the east to the west following the Licking River.