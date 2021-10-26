Funding Released to Improve Area Preserve

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs29

State officials announced that improvements are coming to Blackhand Gorge Nature Preserve located outside Newark.

The preserve will receive $900,000 for various improvements including determining and prevent slips on the trails within the preserve. Structures will be added and other measures will be taken to ensure that the trails are kept in wonderful condition.

The Blackhand Gorge Nature preserve was first designated in 1975 and is made up of 957 acres of land that is operated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The preserve itself is comprised of a gorge that runs from the east to the west following the Licking River.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Nichole Hannahs

Related Posts

OHSAA Tournament Scoreboard 10.26.21

Nichole Hannahs

Local Scores 10/25/2021

Court Zeppernick

The Muskingum County Water Department Provide Updates on Water Projects

Kailan Martin