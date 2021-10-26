Coconis Floor Covering Donates Remaining Products to Habitat for Humanity Restore

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Coconis Floor Covering store is going out of business, however, they will be donating the remaining merchandise to a good cause.

The store will be closing today due to the Owner, Paul Coconis Jr, retiring. He stated that they will be donating over $2,000 worth of product to Habitat for Humanity Restore and explains why he chose to donate to this business.

“Well, I know they help a lot of people in the county and other counties just not Muskingum, but like I said I would like to give something back to the community for them supporting us over the 58 years that I’ve been in business,” Coconis said.

Shaila Worley, Manager of the Zanesville Restore for Habitat for Humanity shares how much it means to them to receive such a large donation.

“We’ve been in partnership, at least the Restore, with Coconis for several years now. When folks purchase, we give them an outlet to get off their old furniture to donate it and write it off for tax purposes. So we’ve been really happy to have partnered with Coconis in the past and really really appreciate this. It almost brings me to tears.”

Habitat for Humanity Restore said they should be able to provide the community with the donated products starting next week. The Coconis Floor Covering store is open today until 6:00 p.m. if you’re wanting to check out some items.