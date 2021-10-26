Attorney General: “Watch out for Illegal Cannabis”

Ohioans are being warned to watch out for illegal and dangerous cannabis edibles and hemp derivatives packaged to look like well-known brands of snack foods and candy.

Attorney General Dave Yost said parents need to be extra cautious, especially around Halloween so these copycat products don’t wind up in treat bags.

In the first half of 2021 the American Association of Poison Control Centers reported hotlines received 2,622 calls for services related to young children ingesting cannabis products.

In 2020 Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Drug and Poison Information Center reported 79 cases of ingestion up from 38 in 2019.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Central Ohio Poison Center also recorded 79 consults in 2020, up from 16 calls in 2019.

The sale of marijuana for medical reasons is legal for adults in the state. In those approved uses, a single serving of an edible cannabis product contains 10mg of THC and a multiple serving package must contain less than 100mg of total THC.

Some copycat bags contain 600-1,000mg of THC. If a child were to eat an entire bag, they would be consuming 60-100 times the maximum legal adult serving.