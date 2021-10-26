Updated on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT

TODAY: Isolated Showers. Mainly Cloudy. Breezy & Cooler. High 53°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Chilly. Low 41°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Not as Cool. High 58°

DISCUSSION:

A mainly cloudy, breezy and cooler Tuesday across SE Ohio, with highs in the lower 50s this afternoon. Isolated shower chances will be with us, mainly this morning into the early afternoon. Winds will be on the breezy side throughout the day, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph this morning, and then between 30 to 35 mph this afternoon. Some breaks in the clouds expected as we head into the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions will linger into the overnight, along with more of a chill in the air. Lows will bottom out in the lower 40s across the region. Wind Gusts of 20 to 25 mph will be possible at times tonight. Wind Chills will be in the mid to upper 30s at times with the breezy conditions.

As we head into the middle of the week, look for more cloud cover, but some sunshine will be had across the region. Temperatures will warm a touch more, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will begin to subside, and we will only see some light breezes from time to time.

As we round out the work week, our next storm system moves in from the northwest on Thursday into the start of the weekend. Rain chances will begin to increase Thursday afternoon and will be most likely on Friday. Some scattered lingering rain will be with us on Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s on Thursday, but as the rain moves in, temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 50s for highs by Friday into Saturday.

Halloween looks to be dry and mostly cloudy, with highs topping off around 60. We will begin to see some more sunshine as we begin the month of November, with highs around 60 on Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!

