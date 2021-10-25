West Muskingum Outlasts John Glenn

The West Muskingum girls soccer team outlasted John Glenn in a monsoon Monday night by a scored of 2-1 in penalties. The game would advance to penalty kicks after it was 1-1 in overtime. The game winning penalty kick was scored by Zoie Settles.

The Muskies struck first with a goal in the early stages of the first half to make it 1-0. With just under 17 minutes remaining in the first half, West Muskingum’s Allison Latier provided the equalizer to make it 1-1. No goals were scored in the second half. West Muskingum advances to the district finals. Their next opponent’s time and date is TBD.