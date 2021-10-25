Tuesday’s Time Schedule

Sports
Associated Press14
All Times EDT
Tuesday, Oct. 26
World Series

Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 10 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

MLS

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

