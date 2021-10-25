Tuesday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Tuesday, Oct. 26
|World Series
Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m.
|NBA
Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 10 p.m.
|NHL
Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|MLS
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
