Three vehicle accident closes SR 60 near Cutler Lake Road

UDPATE: 5:35–Northbound lanes of State Route 60 are back open to traffic. Officials hope to open the southbound lanes within the next 10 minutes.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three vehicle accident that closed State Route 60 for several hours Monday.



It happened around 12:45 p.m. near Cutler Lake Road.

According to EMA Director Jeff Jadwin , the accident involved a pick up truck, an SUV and an OK Coal concrete mixer truck.

Jadwin said the concrete mixer truck ended up on its side and was leaking fuel. He said crews were able to get the truck back onto the road and contain the leak.

Jadwin said they were trying to load the cement truck onto the wrecker and once that was done they would reopen State Route 60.

The accident remains under investigation.