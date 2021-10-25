The Philadelphia Union play Toronto FC in conference matchup

Philadelphia Union (13-8-10, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (6-17-8, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +167, Philadelphia +144, Draw +263; over/under is 1.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC and the Philadelphia Union meet in an Eastern Conference contest.

Toronto FC is 6-17-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto FC has 21 of its 35 goals in the second half of games.

The Union are 12-7-10 in conference games. Philadelphia has been given 70 cards, collecting three red cards. Jose Martinez leads the team with seven yellow cards and one red card.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yeferson Soteldo leads Toronto FC with six assists. Ifunanyachi Achara has two goals over the last 10 games for Toronto FC.

Kacper Przybylko has 11 goals and four assists for Philadelphia. Daniel Gazdag has two goals over the past 10 games for the Union.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto FC: 3-5-2, averaging one goal, 0.8 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Philadelphia: 5-3-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.6 assists, five shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Dom Dwyer (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Tsubasa Endoh (injured), Omar Gonzalez (injured), Ralph Priso-Mbongue (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

Philadelphia: Sergio Santos (injured), Andre Blake (injured), Cory Burke (injured), Ilsinho (injured), Alvas Powell (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.