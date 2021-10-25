The Muskingum County Water Department Provide Updates on Water Projects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Water Department met with the Muskingum County Commissioners to give an update on the recent water projects.

Zackhery Forker, Assistant Project Director, stated Northfield and Arch Hill Road, and Virginia and Irish Ridge will be their easiest and most beneficial water projects to complete.

“They were chosen because they filled out a petition and we reviewed it. They are the most in need essentially. Their wells are bad. Certain things like that we do testing on and that’s why they were chosen to be next,” Forker said.

Forker said their hopes are to get safe and efficient water quality out to these communities.

“A lot of the stuff is on our end. We need to get the engineers to start to proceed and stuff like that and get the money to match the funds essentially. We’ve got a couple of things to do, but we should be able to start these projects some time soon,” Forker added.

Other areas the Water Department is looking to work on are Imlay and Wilson Wood, Southern and Sundale and Big B Road and Mutton Ridge Road.