Seahawks without starters Lewis, Taylor versus Saints

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting guard Damien Lewis and pass rusher Darrell Taylor against the New Orleans Saints.

Both Lewis and Taylor were among Seattle’s inactives. Taylor was taken off the field on a backboard in the fourth quarter last week against Pittsburgh with concern of a neck injury. Taylor was cleared to practice during the week, but had been listed as questionable.

Lewis suffered a shoulder sprain against the Steelers and was also questionable. Running back Alex Collins, who was injured late in last week’s game, was active. Seattle activated running back Rashaad Penny from injured reserve and released offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi. Penny is likely to see significant carries.

Among Seattle’s other inactives were defensive lineman L.J. Collier, backup QB Jacob Eason, reserve offensive lineman Stone Forsythe and backup defensive back John Reid.

While Seattle is beat up, New Orleans is getting healthier. New Orleans activated linebacker Kwon Alexander, defensive end Marcus Davenport and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith from injured reserve ahead of Monday’s game. The Saints waived offensive lineman Will Clapp and defensive tackle Albert Huggins to clear the roster spots.

Four of the Saints inactive players — Taysom Hill (concussion), Deonte Harris (hamstring), Payton Turner (calf) and Dwayne Washington (neck) had already been ruled out. Also inactive for the Saints were backup QB Ian Book, defensive lineman Malcolm Roach and defensive end Jalyn Holmes.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL