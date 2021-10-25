Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy Park 49, Penn Wood 0

Academy of the New Church 43, Morrisville 14

Benjamin Franklin 14, West Philadelphia 8

Bethlehem Freedom 24, Bethlehem Catholic 21

Blair, N.J. 46, The Hill School 27

Bonner-Prendergast 21, Archbishop Ryan 14

Central Martinsburg 48, Westmont Hilltop 7

Chichester 14, Chester 0

Delco Christian 32, Valley Forge Military 20

Episcopal Academy 26, Penn Charter 20

Erie 48, Oil City 14

Fairfield 33, York County Tech 0

Fairview 49, Titusville 12

Germantown Academy 37, Springside Chestnut Hill 15

Harrisburg 15, State College 13

Imhotep Charter def. Olney Charter, forfeit

North Penn-Mansfield 41, Columbia-Montour 0

Notre Dame-Green Pond 45, Pen Argyl 20

Otto-Eldred 72, Sheffield 0

Philadelphia Northeast 34, Bartram 6

Philadelphia West Catholic 22, Archbishop Carroll 6

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 49, Baldwin 21

Pocono Mountain West 19, Pleasant Valley 0

Pope John Paul II 42, Pottsgrove 6

Scranton Prep 41, Lake-Lehman 8

Spring-Ford 42, Owen J Roberts 10

Upper Dublin 40, Council Rock North 0

Williamsport 14, Wilkes-Barre Area 7

Wilson 41, Blue Mountain 12

Wyomissing 49, Schuylkill Valley 0

