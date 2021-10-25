Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Academy Park 49, Penn Wood 0
Academy of the New Church 43, Morrisville 14
Benjamin Franklin 14, West Philadelphia 8
Bethlehem Freedom 24, Bethlehem Catholic 21
Blair, N.J. 46, The Hill School 27
Bonner-Prendergast 21, Archbishop Ryan 14
Central Martinsburg 48, Westmont Hilltop 7
Chichester 14, Chester 0
Delco Christian 32, Valley Forge Military 20
Episcopal Academy 26, Penn Charter 20
Erie 48, Oil City 14
Fairfield 33, York County Tech 0
Fairview 49, Titusville 12
Germantown Academy 37, Springside Chestnut Hill 15
Harrisburg 15, State College 13
Imhotep Charter def. Olney Charter, forfeit
North Penn-Mansfield 41, Columbia-Montour 0
Notre Dame-Green Pond 45, Pen Argyl 20
Otto-Eldred 72, Sheffield 0
Philadelphia Northeast 34, Bartram 6
Philadelphia West Catholic 22, Archbishop Carroll 6
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 49, Baldwin 21
Pocono Mountain West 19, Pleasant Valley 0
Pope John Paul II 42, Pottsgrove 6
Scranton Prep 41, Lake-Lehman 8
Spring-Ford 42, Owen J Roberts 10
Upper Dublin 40, Council Rock North 0
Williamsport 14, Wilkes-Barre Area 7
Wilson 41, Blue Mountain 12
Wyomissing 49, Schuylkill Valley 0
