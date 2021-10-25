New York Knicks to host Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday

Sports
Associated Press10

Philadelphia 76ers (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (2-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers.

New York finished 41-30 overall and 25-17 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Knicks averaged 107.1 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point distance last season.

Philadelphia finished 49-23 overall and 31-11 in Eastern Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The 76ers averaged 113.6 points per game last season, 47.3 in the paint, 18.1 off of turnovers and 15.2 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Andre Drummond: day to day (ankle), Grant Riller: out (left knee), Shake Milton: out (ankle), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Potential backflip on vaccination stance for Australian Open

Associated Press

The Philadelphia Union play Toronto FC in conference matchup

Associated Press

FC Cincinnati plays Nashville SC on 5-game home slide

Associated Press