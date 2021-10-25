New York City FC takes on Chicago after Castellano’s 2-goal game

Chicago Fire (9-16-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (12-11-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC -185, Chicago +440, Draw +343; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Valentin Castellano leads New York City FC into a matchup with Chicago after notching two goals against DC United.

New York City FC is 11-11-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Maxi Moralez is fourth in league play with nine assists. New York City FC has 34 assists.

The Fire are 8-15-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Chicago has received 59 cards, collecting two red cards. Fabian Herbers leads the team with eight yellow cards.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season. Chicago won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellano leads New York City FC with 14 goals. Moralez has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games for New York City FC.

Robert Beric has eight goals and two assists for Chicago. Alvaro Medran has two goals over the past 10 games for the Fire.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York City FC: 2-4-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Chicago: 3-5-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Anton Tinnerholm (injured), Nicolas Acevedo (injured).

Chicago: Francisco Calvo (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Carlos Teran (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.