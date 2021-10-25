New Date for Ramp Closure

Due to weather the Ohio Department of Transportation said the Interstate 70 reconstruction project did not switch into Phase 1 configuration in the westbound lanes as planned.

Motorists can now expect I-70 to be restricted to one lane starting Wednesday beginning at 9am to place the phase one traffic switch pavement markings. The 6th Street on ramp will also close at the same time.

The 6th Street on ramp will remain closed during phases 1, 2 and 3 construction which is approximately 5.5 years.

The detour is Zane Street to Adair Avenue to Blue Avenue to I-70 west.

