Muskingum County Veterans Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Veterans Council has announced who will be honored at this year’s Hall of Fame Ceremony.

The Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held on November 6th at 7:00 p.m. at the Secrest Auditorium. Robert Sees, President of Muskingum County Veterans Council reveals the names of who will be inducted.

This year there are four people going into the Hall of Fame. The first one is Mr. Roush (EDIT) the first military person killed in WWII from Muskingum County…He’s followed by Ron Gottke, the gentleman who took care of the plane force…The third person who’s going in is Steve Farus from Philo and Duncan Falls,” Seese said. “He’s always helped us out whenever we need help, we call him and he comes up with a plan and helps us out…Then the final person going in is probably who I should have named first is a WWII vet. His name is Schwartzmiller and he’s 99-years-old.”

Sees encourages everyone to come out to both the parade and the Hall of Fame ceremony. He gives more details on the parade route and says that there will be refreshment, sandwiches and drinks right after the ceremony.

Then the parade route is going to be from the auditorium, up Shinnick, down 6th street to Main down to 3rd street and then back to the auditorium on 3rd street. We just hope everybody will be there about five or 10 minutes before we step off of the parade.

There is still time to be a part of the Veterans Day parade. Seese encourages those to fill out an application at the Secrest Auditorium and the American Legion if interested or you can give him a call at 740-828-9860, if you have questions about the application process.