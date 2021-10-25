MCLS is Now Lending High Value Items to Members

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- High value unique items are considered expensive or hard to come by, however, the Muskingum County Library System (MCLS) is making it a little easier for the community.

MCLS is now allowing members to borrow sewing machines and telescopes to the community. Jazmyn Tabler, Emerging Technologies Assistant at MCLS, said their mission is to open doors and encourage exploration and discovery.

“It’s our mission to connect people to ideas, information and each other and we believe in having these sewing machines and breaking the barriers of the price of a sewing machine. This sewing machine was over $300 so while some people can afford that and other people can’t. To be able to check this out and have it for two weeks, you can do so many things with the sewing machine,” Tabler stated.

It does not cost anything to borrow, but late fees and replacement cost if damaged still apply and borrows must be 18 years or older or have parental or guardian signature to check out these items, says Tabler.

She talked about how the library is providing manuals and programs so that members can have more information on how to use the items.

“There is a manual with it and you can contact the library and there’s different books that you can check out to learn how to use the sewing machine and the telescopes as well. There’s videos on how to use the telescopes,” Tabler said. “Also, there will be programs that we can create in order for people to connect with each other about the telescopes and the sewing machines. So that’s things to look for in the future.”

Tabler says can also place holds and have them delivered to your local MCLS branch for pick up. Other items you can borrow from the library are like, internet hotspots, video games, audio books and more. For more information on renting and the programs, please visit the website at muskingumlibrary.org.