Illinois High School Football How They Fared

|Class 8A
|1. Loyola (9-0) beat Chicago (Mt. Carmel) 21-19.
|2. Naperville Neuqua Valley (8-1) lost to Naperville (North) 34-32.
|3. Maine South (8-1) beat Winnetka (New Trier) 49-42.
|4. Gurnee Warren (8-1) beat Lake Forest (H.S.) 18-14.
|5. Chicago (Marist) (6-3) lost to Brother Rice 40-21.
|6. Lincoln-Way East (7-2) beat Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais) 21-18.
|(tie) South Elgin (9-0) beat West Chicago 70-0.
|8. Hinsdale Central (8-1) beat Glenbard West 6-0.
|9. Naperville Central (6-3) beat Aurora (Metea Valley) 45-21.
|10. Glenbard West (7-2) lost to Hinsdale (Central) 6-0.
|Class 7A
|1. Batavia (9-0) beat St. Charles (North) 36-29.
|2. Brother Rice (7-2) beat Chicago (Marist) 40-21.
|3. Wheaton North (8-1) beat St. Charles (East) 43-21.
|4. Chicago (Mt. Carmel) (6-3) lost to Wilmette (Loyola Academy) 21-19.
|5. Chicago (St. Rita) beat (7-2) beat Niles (Notre Dame) 31-7.
|6. Prospect (7-2) lost to Rolling Meadows 26-24.
|7. Normal Community (9-0) beat Normal (Community West) 45-7.
|8. Hononegah (9-0) beat Rockford (Jefferson) 64-0.
|9. Moline (8-1) beat Geneseo 28-13.
|10. Hersey (7-2) lost to Buffalo Grove 21-20.
|Class 6A
|1. East St. Louis (7-2) lost to Bradenton (IMG Academy), FL 49-8.
|2. Cary-Grove (9-0) beat Hampshire 42-14.
|3. Kankakee (9-0) beat Crete (C.-Monee) 28-20.
|4. Chicago (St. Ignatius) beat (8-1) lost to Oak Park (Fenwick)28-20.
|5. Lemont (9-0) beat Oak Forest 56-21.
|6. Crete-Monee (6-3) lost to Kankakee (Sr.) 28-20.
|7. Wauconda (9-0) beat Round Lake 56-12.
|8. Lake Forest (7-2) lost to Gurnee (Warren) 18-14.
|9. Machesney Park Harlem (8-1) beat Rockford (Auburn) 36-0.
|10. Washington (7-2) beat East Peoria 43-0.
|Class 5A
|1. Rochester (8-1) beat Normal (University) 47-0.
|2. Oak Park (Fenwick) (7-2) beat Chicago (St. Ignatius 28-20.
|3. Morris (9-0) beat Sycamore 28-21.
|4. Mahomet-Seymour (9-0) beat Bloomington 21-7.
|5. Peoria (7-2) beat Peoria (Notre Dame) 40-35.
|6. Mascoutah (8-1) beat Carbondale 42-15.
|7. Sterling (7-2) beat East Moline (United) 38-27.
|8. Glenbard South (8-1) beat Elgin 21-14.
|9. Marion (8-1) beat Mattoon 59-8.
|10. Sycamore (6-3) lost to Morris 28-21.
|Class 4A
|1. Joliet Catholic (9-0) beat Lombard (Montini) 44-28.
|2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) beat (8-1) beat
|3. Richmond-Burton (8-0) beat Chatham (Glenwood) 58-13.
|4. Kewanee (8-1) lost to Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) 20-17.
|5. Genoa-Kingston (8-1) beat Stillman Valley 35-0.
|6. Chicago (Phillips)(7-2) beat Chicago (Payton) 50-6.
|7. St. Francis (7-2) beat IC Catholic 19-7.
|8. Peoria Notre Dame (6-3) lost to Peoria 40-35.
|9. Stillman Valley (7-2) lost to Genoa-Kingston 20-17.
|10. Breese Central (8-1) beat Herrin 54-22.
|Class 3A
|1. IC Catholic (8-1) lost to St. Francis 19-7.
|2. Wilmington (9-0) beat Manteno 41-20.
|3. Byron (9-0) beat Rockford (R. Christian) 74-0.
|4. Williamsville (8-1) beat Pittsfield 44-16.
|5. Tolono Unity (9-0) beat Monticello 33-27.
|6. Princeton (8-1) beat Monmouth (M.-Roseville) 55-14.
|7. Farmington (9-0) beat Lewistown 48-17.
|8. Mt. Carmel (9-0) beat Paris 37-14.
|9. Monticello (7-2) lost to Tolono Unity 33-27.
|10. Reed-Custer (8-1) beat Herscher 49-6.
|(tie) Durand (8-1) beat Stockton 22-0.
|Class 2A
|1. Decatur St. Teresa (9-0) beat Warrensburg (W.-Latham) 55-7.
|2. Breese Mater Dei ((9-0) beat Mt. Zion 28-14.
|3. Downs Tri-Valley (9-0) beat El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) 49-14.
|4. Bismarck-Henning (9-0) beat Hoopeston 58-7.
|5. Pana (9-0) beat Carlinville 27-13.
|6. Athens (8-1) beat Virden (North Mac) 39-34.
|7. Maroa-Forsyth (7-2) beat Riverton 70-42.
|8. Knoxville (8-1) beat Oneida (ROWVA) 46-6.
|9. Johnston City (8-1) beat Christopher (C.-Zeigler-Royalton Coop) 66-8.
|(tie) Vandalia (7-2) lost to Greenville 42-21.
|Class 1A
|1. Carrollton (8-1) beat Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 50-14.
|2. Abingdon (8-1) lost to Monmouth (United) 40-26.
|3. Lena-Winslow (7-2) lost to Forreston 22-20.
|4. Camp Point Central (8-1) beat Hardin (Calhoun) (Coop) 56-21.
|5. Fulton (7-2) beat Dakota 41-0.
|6. Forreston (7-2) beat Lena-Winslow 22-20.
|7. Ottawa Marquette (8-1) beat Fisher 55-14.
|8. St. Bede (7-2) beat Mendota 33-15.
|9. Aurora Christian (6-3) lost to West Chicago (Wheaton Academy) 28-14.
|10. Cumberland (8-1) beat Niantic (Sangamon Valley) 44-8.
