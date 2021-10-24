The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1575 1 2. Cincinnati 7-0 1477 2 3. Alabama 7-1 1417 4 4. Oklahoma 8-0 1383 3 5. Ohio St. 6-1 1311 5 6. Michigan 7-0 1270 6 7. Oregon 6-1 1165 10 8. Michigan St. 7-0 1160 9 9. Iowa 6-1 1035 11 10. Mississippi 6-1 1034 12 11. Notre Dame 6-1 922 13 12. Kentucky 6-1 849 15 13. Wake Forest 7-0 801 16 14. Texas A&M 6-2 700 17 15. Oklahoma St. 6-1 682 8 16. Baylor 6-1 513 20 17. Pittsburgh 6-1 510 23 18. Auburn 5-2 481 19 19. SMU 7-0 473 21 20. Penn St. 5-2 471 7 21. San Diego St. 7-0 390 22 22. Iowa St. 5-2 298 – 23. UTSA 8-0 235 24 24. Coastal Carolina 6-1 132 14 25. BYU 6-2 44 –

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, NC State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon St. 7, Arizona St. 7, Texas 6, Appalachian St. 5, Florida 3, UCLA 1, Minnesota 1.