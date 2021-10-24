The Movie “Clue” Will Be Performed at the Zanesville Community Theater

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The movie “Clue” that is based on a popular board game will be performed as a play at the Zanesville Community Theater.

Phillip Palmer, Co-Director of the production, said that it took them years to get the play submitted for community theater.

“My Co Director Jan Smith and I have been trying to do this for about five years now and because of COVID last year we had to put it on this year. So it’s a funny show. It’s got some great lines, memorable lines that everyone knows and it’s just what we want. Our vision was to bring it to stage, bring it to Zanesville,” Palmer stated.

If you are familiar with the board game and movie then you should expect the same characters and lines in the play.

Palmer says he hopes to bring the enjoyment of art production into Zanesville. He stated that they have been rehearsing since August and can’t wait for the audience to observe all aspects.

“We’ve been rehearsing the whole show every time instead of just doing the one act, two act, we’ve been doing the whole show each rehearsal so we can just get to that flow. So we’re just getting ready and then by Friday when we open, we’ll be ready to have the full show,” Palmer said.

The show will start this weekend, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and also next weekend for the same times. You will receive a free concession if you wear a custom on Sunday, Halloween day. For more information, you can visit the website at ZCT.org.