Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Beardstown 43, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 7

Biggsville West Central 38, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 0

Cahokia def. TDW Prep, Mo., forfeit

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 58, DuSable 0

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 26, Von Steuben 24

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 36, Champaign St. Thomas More 20

Greenfield-Northwestern 43, Jacksonville Routt 7

Hinsdale Central 6, Glenbard West 0

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 36, Walther Christian Academy 7

Leo 34, Rich Township 28

Martinsville 42, Galva 0

Milford 40, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 28

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 40, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 28

Morgan Park 46, Amundsen 7

Ottawa Marquette 55, Fisher 14

Phillips 50, Payton 6

Proviso West 58, Proviso East 34

Richards 8, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 6

Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 61, North Greene 6

Westinghouse 26, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 20

Woodlawn 32, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) vs. Harvey Thornton, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com