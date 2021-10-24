On to Week 11: Football Pairings Released

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the pairings for the State Football Tournament which will begin on October 29. Divisions I, II, III, IV will play on Friday night while Divisions V, VI and VII will play on Saturday nights.

DIII Region 11

16 Columbus Bishop Watterson (5-5) at 1 Granville (9-0)

14 Bellefontaine (6-4) at 3 Dresden Tri-Valley (8-1)

13 Zanesville (6-3) at 4 London (8-2)

9 Thornville Sheridan (8-2) at 8 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (6-4)

Division IV, Region 15

15 Newark Licking Valley (2-7) at 2 St. Clairsville (9-1)

14 Belmont Union Local (5-4) at 3 New Concord John Glenn (6-3)

13 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (4-3) at 4 Heath (8-2)

12 Duncan Falls Philo (6-4) at 5 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-2)

11 Mc Arthur Vinton County (6-3) at 6 Byesville Meadowbrook (8-2)

10 Cambridge (6-4) at 7 Carrollton (7-3)

Division V, Region 19

14 Coshocton (5-4) at 3 Piketon (9-0)

13 Columbus Bishop Ready (5-5) at 4 West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-1)

Division VI, Region 23

15 Lore City Buckeye Trail (4-5) at 2 Proctorville Fairland (8-1)

Division VII, Region 27

16 Danville (4-6) at 1 Newark Catholic (9-1)

15 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (4-6) at 2 Sugar Grove Berne Union (9-0)

9 New Matamoras Frontier (5-3) at 8 Caldwell (5-4)