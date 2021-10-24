Ohio High School Football Poll Teams Fared

Associated Press19
DIVISION I
1. Medina (10-0) beat Solon 49-7.
2. Marysville (9-0) beat Olentangy 35-13.
3. Lakewood St. Edward (9-1) beat Archbishop Hoban 28-17.
4. Columbus Upper Arlington (10-0) beat Hilliard Davidson 42-14.
5. Springfield (8-1) beat Northmont 47-0.
6. New Albany (10-0) beat Westervile Central 56-20.
7. Cincinnati St. Xavier (8-2) beat Eagle’s Landing Christian, GA 44-14.
8. West Chester Lakota West (8-1) beat Lakota East 34-7.
9. Pickerington Central (9-1) beat Reynoldsburg 28-20.
10. Cincinnati Moeller (7-3) lost to Detroit King, MI 39-29.
DIVISION II
1. Kings Mills Kings (10-0) beat Little Miami 28-10.
2. Piqua (9-0) beat Stevens 49-6.
3. Akron Hoban (7-3) lost to St. Edward 28-17.
4. Sunbury Big Walnut (10-0) beat Canal Winchester 45-24.
5. Cleveland Benedictine (6-2) lost to Nordonia 23-20.
6. Medina Highland (9-1) beat Copley 42-21.
7. Toledo Central Catholic (8-2) beat St. Francis de Sales 49-7.
8. Avon (8-2) beat Amherst 42-13.
9. Barberton (9-1) beat Tallmadge 34-28.
10. Hudson (8-2) lost to Stow-Munroe-Falls 22-21.
DIVISION III
1. Chardon (10-0) beat North 38-0.
2. Hamilton Badin (9-0) beat Archbishop McNicholas 48-21.
3. Granville (9-0) beat Watkins Memorial 23-13.
4. Millersburg West Holmes (10-0) beat Mount Vernon 39-21.
5. Dover (9-0) beat New Philadelphia 24-7.
6. Norton (9-0) beat Field 41-7.
7. Hubbard (9-0) lost to South Range 34-0.
8. Chagrin Falls Kenston (9-1) beat Mayfield 17-15.
9. Columbus Bishop Hartley (7-2) beat
10. Aurora (8-2) beat Revere 55-0.
DIVISION IV
1. Cincinnati Wyoming (10-0) beat Madeira 38-7.
2. Bloom-Carroll (10-0) beat Hamilton Township 36-0.
3. Eaton (9-1) lost to Monroe 16-14.
4. Beloit West Branch (10-0) beat Salem 43-42, OT
5. Cincinnati McNicholas (8-1)lost to Badin 48-21.
6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (8-1) beat Wilmington 35-0.
7. Van Wert (9-1) beat Bath 51-7.
(tie) Bellevue (8-2) lost to Clyde 14-6.
9. St. Clairsville (9-1) beat Cambridge 55-28.
10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (6-1) canc.
DIVISION V
1. Kirtland (9-0) beat Orange 41-7.
2. Canfield S. Range (10-0) beat Hubbard 34-0.
3. Tontogany Otsego (9-0) beat Eastwood 38-35.
4. Ironton (9-1) beat Portsmouth 36-9.
5. West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-1) lost to Sugarcreek Garaway 19-14.
6. Sugarcreek Garaway (10-0) beat West Lafayette Ridgewood 19-14.
7. Garrettsville Garfield (10-0) beat Liberty 45-36.
8. Piketon (9-0) beat Huntington 44-6.
9. Versailles (9-1) beat Minster 41-0.
10. Camden Preble Shawnee (10-0) beat Dixie 63-13.
DIVISION VI
1. Archbold (10-0) beat Patrick Henry 42-7.
2. Mechanicsburg (10-0) beat West Jefferson 30-13.
3. West Jefferson (9-1) lost to Mechanicsburg 30-13.
4. Columbus Grove (10-0) beat Bluffton 31-0.
5. Ashland Crestview (10-0) beat Mapleton 27-0.
6. Beverly Fort Frye (8-1) beat Williamstown, WV 41-9.
7. Coldwater (8-2) beat Parkway 55-19.
8. New Middletown Springfield (9-1) beat Sebring 49-0.
9. Columbia Station Columbia (9-1) beat Firelands 28-21.
10. Carey (9-1) beat Buckeye Central 48-0.
DIVISION VII
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0) beat Anna 34-0.
2. Lima Central Catholic (8-2) lost to Fort Loramie 36-31.
3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (9-1) lost to Gibsonburg 40-22.
4. Newark Catholic (9-1) beat Northridge 45-14.
(tie) Sugar Grove Berne Union (9-0) beat Fisher Catholic 49-14.
6. Norwalk St. Paul (8-1) beat Monroeville 28-0.
7. New Madison Tri-Village (9-1) beat National Trail 43-7.
8. Lucas (8-1) beat Mogadore 14-0.
9. McComb (9-1) beat Liberty-Benton 33-7.
10. Shadyside (8-1) beat Monroe Central 21-20.
Avatar
Associated Press

