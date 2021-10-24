Fall Fest at the Muskingum County Family YMCA

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Family YMCA brought fall fun to the community yesterday through their Youth and Community Fall Fest event yesterday.

The event was free of charge that included a chili cook off contest, swimming with pumpkins, a free-throw shooting contest, raffles and more. Micah Stotts, the Front Desk Lead said their main goal was to create a family atmosphere.

“With everything that happened last year with COVID and everything, we kind of wanted to give back to the community and give everybody a chance to breathe, and have a little bit of fun. So that’s why we’re here and that’s what the YMCA is all about. So we kind of wanted to have just a family fun day fall fest if you would,” Stotts said.

Kids were able to jump in the bounce house and participate in the games that were set up in the gym. There were also 50/50 raffles that were sponsored and donated by the community.

Stotts talked about how the proceeds will help the community.

“And all those proceeds go towards the Y. Whether it be Membership for All, which is our financial aid that helps lower income families get memberships or it goes towards our membership making the facility a little bit better for our members,” Stotts said.

For more information on future events at the Y, you can visit the website at BVFYMCA.org.