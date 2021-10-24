Dallas visits Columbus after overtime win

Dallas Stars (3-2-0, third in the Central) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2-0, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +108, Stars -128; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Stars defeated Los Angeles 3-2 in overtime.

Columbus went 18-26-12 overall with a 11-9-8 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Blue Jackets scored 134 total goals last season while averaging 2.4 per game.

Dallas went 23-19-14 overall and 10-12-6 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Stars averaged 30.3 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.8 goals per game.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Stars: John Klingberg: day to day (lower body), Jason Robertson: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.