Crash involving 2 trucks on Ohio interstate kills 2

CONGRESS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an early morning crash on an Ohio interstate involving a box truck and a semi-truck and trailer claimed the lives of two people over the weekend.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the semi had pulled over onto the right berm of the northbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Wayne County after striking a deer at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Moments later, a box truck heading north in the right lane struck the disabled semi-truck and trailer, authorities said. Two passengers in the box truck, 30-year-old Nicholas Paul Holmes of Girard and 21-year-old Christopher Ryan Fox of Youngstown, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver was uninjured and the box truck driver was taken to Akron General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.