Chicago takes on Detroit, seeks to end 5-game slide

Detroit Red Wings (2-2-1, third in the Atlantic) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-4-1, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks -149, Red Wings +125; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup with Detroit after losing five games in a row.

Chicago went 24-25-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 13-11-4 at home. The Blackhawks scored 159 total goals last season, 38 on power plays and three shorthanded.

Detroit finished 19-27-10 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 7-16-5 on the road. Goalies for the Red Wings compiled a .906 save percentage while allowing 2.9 goals on 31.8 shots per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Mike Hardman: day to day (upper body).

Red Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.