Bulls play the Raptors, aim for 4th straight win

Chicago Bulls (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto.

Toronto went 27-45 overall and 17-25 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Raptors averaged 111.3 points per game last season, 43.6 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 13.7 on fast breaks.

Chicago finished 31-40 overall and 21-21 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Bulls averaged 6.7 steals, 4.3 blocks and 14.5 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Yuta Watanabe: out (calf), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder).

Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.