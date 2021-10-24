7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Gunnar Consol624564

Updated on Sunday, October 24th 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT

Monday: Cloudy with rain expected. High of 68°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower. High of 54°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 61°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible in the afternoon. High of 66°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. High of 57°.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. High of 55°.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 59°.

DISCUSSION:

This week sunny skies and dry conditions will be in shorter supply. 

A low developing over the central United States will develop early week next week and bring a steady stream of rain through the area.

Things dry out midweek as drier air settles into place but then another low will develop over the central United States and bring steady rain along with it.

With each passage of the cold fronts, temperatures will only drop slightly but steadily erode at our warmth. 

Connect with me:

Twitter: @GunnarConsolWx

Facebook: Meteorologist Gunnar Consol

E-Mail: gconsol@whizmediagroup.com

Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

