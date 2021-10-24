Updated on Sunday, October 24th 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT

Monday: Cloudy with rain expected. High of 68°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower. High of 54°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 61°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible in the afternoon. High of 66°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. High of 57°.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. High of 55°.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 59°.

DISCUSSION:

This week sunny skies and dry conditions will be in shorter supply.

A low developing over the central United States will develop early week next week and bring a steady stream of rain through the area.

Things dry out midweek as drier air settles into place but then another low will develop over the central United States and bring steady rain along with it.

With each passage of the cold fronts, temperatures will only drop slightly but steadily erode at our warmth.

