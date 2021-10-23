Willis, Douglas propel Liberty past North Texas 35-26

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Malik Willis threw three touchdown passes and Demario Douglas returned a punt 72 yards for the go-ahead score as Liberty scored the final 21 points to upend North Texas 35-26 in nonconference play on Saturday.

Liberty (6-2), playing as an independent, trailed 20-7 after Aaron Beckham’s 27-yard field goal for the Mean Green with 1:51 left in the first half. But backup quarterback Johnathan Bennett fired a 39-yard scoring strike to CJ Daniels to pull the Flames within six at intermission.

North Texas (1-6) stretched its lead to 26-14 on Austin Aune’s 6-yard TD toss to Jason Pirtle with 7:27 remaining in the third quarter, but Aune’s 2-point pass attempt failed and it was all downhill for the Mean Green from there. Willis connected with Daniels for a 20-yard TD to cut the Flames’ deficit to 26-21. Liberty’s defense forced a three-and-out and Douglas delivered his go-ahead TD with 3:03 remaining in the third quarter. Willis capped the scoring with a 37-yard TD strike to Shedro Louis early in the fourth.

Willis completed 12 of 18 passes for 222 yards, while Bennett was 7-of-18 passing for 88 yards. Daniels finished with seven receptions for 135 yards.

Aune completed 22 of 35 passes for 212 yards with two interceptions for North Texas. Ayo Adeyi had a 42-yard TD run and finished with 99 yards on 16 carries.

___

