Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EST Saturday, Oct. 23 Top 25 College Football

No. 2 Cincinnati at Navy, Noon

No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas, Noon

No. 4 Alabama vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Ohio St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Michigan vs. Northwestern, Noon

No. 7 Penn St. vs. Illinois, Noon

No. 8 Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

No. 10 Oregon at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

No. 12 Mississippi vs. LSU, 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 Notre Dame vs. Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

No. 16 Wake Forest at Army, Noon

No. 17 Texas A&M vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

No. 18 NC State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

No. 22 San Diego St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.

No. 23 Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

No. 24 UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

No. 25 Purdue vs. Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

MLB PLAYOFFS Championship Series National League

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 8:08 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

Memphis at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Washington, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

MLS

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 6 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Other Events GOLF

EPGA – Mallorca Open

PGA – ZOZO Championship

PGA Tour Champions – Dominion Energy Charity Classic

LPGA – BMW Ladies Championship

LPGA – Qualifying

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City

TENNIS

ATP/WTA – VTB Kremlin Cup, Moscow, Russia

ATP – European Open, Antwerp, Belgium

WTA – Tenerife Ladies Open, Tenerife, Spain

Sunday, Oct. 24 MLB PLAYOFFS Championship Series National League

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:38 p.m. (if necessary)

NFL

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

New York at New England, 1 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 7 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

San Jose at Boston, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

MLS

Houston at Austin FC, 5 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Other Events GOLF

EPGA – Mallorca Open

PGA – ZOZO Championship

PGA Tour Champions – Dominion Energy Charity Classic

LPGA – BMW Ladies Championship

LPGA – Qualifying

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City

FORMULA 1 – United States Grand Prix, Austin Texas

TENNIS

ATP/WTA – VTB Kremlin Cup, Moscow, Russia

ATP – European Open, Antwerp, Belgium

WTA – Tenerife Ladies Open, Tenerife, Spain