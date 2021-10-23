Tournament Sports Scores 10.23.21

Boys Soccer
ZANESVILLE: 1 MAYSVILLE: 6
Zanesville eliminated in the first round of the OHSAA tournament and finish 6-10-1. Maysville will now play the winner of the Cambridge/Steubenville.
VOLLEYBALL
COSHOCTON: 3 HILAND: 2
The Coshocton Redskins pulled out a thrilling 5-set victory 14-25, 25-21, 19-25 and 16-14.
Junior setter Jalynn West ran the offense with 34 assists, 3 kills and 2 ace serves. Lindsay Bryant led the team with 15 kills and Hailey Helter added 9, Ella Bible 8 and Kenidi Jackson 6.
The victory moves the Redskins to 17-7 going into the district tournament. They will face 22-2 Fort Frye champions of the Pioneer Valley Conference.
The game will be played at Meadowbrook High School on Wednesday at 6pm.
UNION LOCAL: 3 RIDGEWOOD: 2
STATE GIRLS GOLF DI
John Glenn ended their state golf run finishing 12th in the two-day tournament at OSU Gray Course. The Little Muskies shot a 374 both days of competition.
Gracie Milam ended the day with a 78. Addy Burris shot a 96. Elise Abrams added a 97. Abby McCullough shot a 103 and Carlie Ellsworth a 107.