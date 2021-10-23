Toronto faces Pittsburgh for conference battle

Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2-1, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-2, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins +114, Maple Leafs -136; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Toronto hit the ice in Eastern Conference action.

Pittsburgh went 37-16-3 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 22-4-2 at home. Goalies for the Penguins recorded five shutouts last season while compiling a .908 save percentage.

Toronto went 35-14-7 overall and 17-7-4 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Maple Leafs scored 31 power play goals on 155 power play opportunities last season.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (covid-19), Jeff Carter: out (covid-19), Mark Friedman: day to day (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.