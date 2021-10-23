Sunday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EST
|Sunday, Oct. 24
|NFL
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.
New York at New England, 1 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
|NBA
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 7 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
|NHL
San Jose at Boston, 1 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|MLS
Houston at Austin FC, 5 p.m.
New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
EPGA – Mallorca Open
PGA – ZOZO Championship
PGA Tour Champions – Dominion Energy Charity Classic
LPGA – BMW Ladies Championship
LPGA – Qualifying
|MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City
FORMULA 1 – United States Grand Prix, Austin Texas
|TENNIS
ATP/WTA – VTB Kremlin Cup, Moscow, Russia
ATP – European Open, Antwerp, Belgium
WTA – Tenerife Ladies Open, Tenerife, Spain