Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 50, Akr. North 0

Bellaire 35, Martins Ferry 6

Cle. Hts. 28, Shaker Hts. 21

Cle. St. Ignatius 58, Clarkson, Ontario 28

Climax-Scotts, Mich. 28, Lakeside Danbury 22

Louisville 20, Linsly, W.Va. 14

Mantua Crestwood 30, Gates Mills Hawken 0

Massillon 35, Can. McKinley 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cle. VASJ vs. Parma Padua, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com