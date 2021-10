Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy Park 49, Penn Wood 0

Bethlehem Freedom 24, Bethlehem Catholic 21

Central Martinsburg 48, Westmont Hilltop 7

Chichester 14, Chester 0

Episcopal Academy 26, Penn Charter 20

Fairfield 33, York County Tech 0

Harrisburg 15, State College 13

North Penn-Mansfield 41, Columbia-Montour 0

Notre Dame-Green Pond 45, Pen Argyl 20

Otto-Eldred 72, Sheffield 0

Philadelphia West Catholic 22, Archbishop Carroll 6

Pocono Mountain West 19, Pleasant Valley 0

Pope John Paul II 42, Pottsgrove 6

Scranton Prep 41, Lake-Lehman 8

Spring-Ford 42, Owen J Roberts 10

Williamsport 14, Wilkes-Barre Area 7

Wyomissing 49, Schuylkill Valley 0

