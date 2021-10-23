Pistons set to do battle with Bulls Saturday

Detroit Pistons (0-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (2-0, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Bulls -9; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Bulls take on the Detroit Pistons.

Chicago finished 21-21 in Eastern Conference play and 15-21 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Bulls averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second chance points and 35.0 bench points last season.

Detroit went 1-11 in Central Division action and 7-29 on the road a season ago. The Pistons averaged 106.6 points per game last season, 17.8 from the free throw line and 34.8 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (ankle), Chris Smith: out (left knee), Isaiah Livers: out (right foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.