Otterbein Defeats Muskies in New Concord

A grey, cold night at Muskingum University, as the Muskingum Muskies women’s soccer team fell 2-0 to Otterbein Saturday. The visiting Cardinals scored a goal in each half. The first goal by Otterbein’s Delaney Earl, assist by Cierra Clemons came in 36th minuet. The Cardinals second half goal was scored by Anjuli Anderson in the 72nd minuet. Anderson would also record a team high eight shots on goal.

The Muskies fall to 2-15 overall. Muskingum’s next opponent will be next Wednesday, October, 27th at Marietta at 7:00pm.