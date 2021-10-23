Kennesaw State shuts down Campbell offense, wins 30-7

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Xavier Shepherd accounted for three touchdowns and Kennesaw State kept the Campbell offense out of the end zone in a 30-7 victory on Saturday.

Je’Cory Burks returned a blocked field goal attempt 89 yards into the end zone that stretched the Owls’ lead to 24-7 with about six minutes remaining.

It was the fifth straight win for Kennesaw State (6-1, 3-0 Big South Conference), ranked 11th in the FCS Coaches Poll.

Shepherd tossed a 52-yard touchdown pass to Nykeem Farrow late in the third quarter and a 4-yarder to Gabriel Benyard on the last play of the game. Shepherd also had a 3-yard TD run in the second quarter. He finished with 112 yards passing and 52 yards on the ground.

Levi Wiggins returned a fumbled ball 94 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter for Campbell (3-4, 2-2), which was held to 188 yards of offense.

