House Fire on Adair Avenue

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Zanesville Fire Department responded to a kitchen on fire Friday night on Adair Avenue.

The fire department said upon arrival, they found a two story wood frame with heavy fire in the rear of the home.

According to the fire department, the fire started on the stove in a pan of cooking oil. The occupant tried to extinguish the fire with clothing items, but stated that it only increased. The occupant then moved the burning cooking pan to the floor and proceeded to get everyone out of the home.

The fire did damage the neighbors home to the east and the owner’s car that was in the driveway.

Information on any injuries are unknown at this time, however, the owner was able to gather necessary medications and clothing and the Red Cross was also contacted to help the family with housing and needed items.