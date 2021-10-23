PREP FOOTBALL=

ALAH 49, Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 22

Aledo (Mercer County) 36, Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 18

Algonquin (Jacobs) 47, Dundee-Crown 14

Amboy 46, Alden-Hebron 8

Amboy-LaMoille 46, Alden-Hebron 8

Antioch 24, Lakes Community 0

Arcola def. Argenta-Oreana, forfeit

Athens 39, North-Mac 34

Auburn 42, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 0

Aurora Central Catholic 2, Westmont 0

Barrington 42, Fremd 14

Bartlett 24, Aurora (East) 14

Batavia 36, St. Charles North 29, OT

Belleville East 28, Granite City 21

Belvidere North 31, Freeport 26

Benton 42, Anna-Jonesboro 14

Bethalto Civic Memorial 56, Taylorville 12

Bismarck-Henning 58, Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 7

Blue Island Eisenhower 35, Thornton Fractional North 22

Bolingbrook 51, Stagg 10

Breese Central 54, Herrin 22

Breese Mater Dei 28, Mt. Zion 14

Bremen 21, Tinley Park 14

Brother Rice 40, Marist 21

Buffalo Grove 21, Hersey 20

Bureau Valley 34, Hall 7

Byron 74, Rockford Christian 0

Camp Point Central 56, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 21

Canton 35, Metamora 30

Carmel 38, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 18

Carmi White County 40, Flora 25

Carrollton 50, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 14

Carterville 42, Harrisburg 12

Cary-Grove 42, Hampshire 14

Casey-Westfield 35, Red Hill 6

Champaign Centennial 15, Champaign Central 8

Chester 31, Mount Vernon 15

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 58, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 26

Chicago Christian 42, Ridgewood 6

Christian Brothers College, Mo. 48, Edwardsville 21

Clifton Central 32, Momence 8

Coal City 41, Streator 6

Colfax Ridgeview 51, LeRoy 0

Collinsville 59, Centralia 21

Columbia 47, Jerseyville Jersey 34

Conant 42, Schaumburg 20

Crystal Lake South 28, Huntley 14

Cumberland 44, Sangamon Valley 8

Cumberland 44, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 8

Decatur St. Teresa 55, Warrensburg-Latham 7

Deerfield 50, Niles North 18

Dixon 46, Rock Falls 13

Downers South 28, Leyden 15

Downs Tri-Valley 49, El Paso-Gridley 14

DuQuoin 28, Murphysboro/Elverado 14

Durand/Pecatonica 22, Stockton 0

East Alton-Wood River 38, Red Bud 21

Eisenhower 18, Springfield Lanphier 7

Eldorado 24, Edwards County 8

Elmwood-Brimfield 54, Havana 30

Erie/Prophetstown 25, Morrison 6

Eureka 29, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 20

Evanston Township 35, Glenbrook South 14

Evergreen Park 35, Oak Lawn Community 13

Fairbury Prairie Central 15, Bloomington Central Catholic 0

Fairfield def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit

Farmington Central 48, Lewistown 17

Fenwick 28, St. Ignatius 20

Forreston 22, Lena-Winslow 20

Freeburg 24, Waterloo 14

Ft. Zumwalt North, Mo. 42, Alton 20

Fulton 41, Dakota 0

Galena 49, East Dubuque 14

Galesburg 63, Rock Island Alleman 0

Geneva 14, Lake Park 6

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 35, Stillman Valley 0

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 56, Heyworth 19

Gilman Iroquois West 37, Clinton 7

Glenbard East 48, Bensenville (Fenton) 8

Glenbard South 21, Elgin 14

Glenbrook North 45, Niles West 14

Grayslake North 27, Grant 7

Greenville 42, Vandalia 21

Gurnee Warren 18, Lake Forest 14

Hickman High School, Mo. 40, Belleville West 28

Highland 42, Effingham 21

Highland Park 20, Maine West 7

Hillcrest 26, Thornton Fractional South 23

Hillsboro 48, Litchfield 6

Hinsdale South 49, Addison Trail 6

Hononegah 64, Rockford Jefferson 0

Hope Academy 48, Chicago (Christ the King) 8

Hyde Park 20, Chicago Sullivan 12

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 49, East St. Louis 8

Illinois Valley Central 34, Rantoul 13

Jackson, Mo. 31, O’Fallon 10

Jacksonville 23, Decatur MacArthur 20

Johnsburg 26, Harvard 7

Johnston City 66, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 8

Joliet Catholic 44, Montini 28

Joliet West 26, Plainfield South 7

Kaneland 55, LaSalle-Peru 13

Kankakee (McNamara) 54, Riverside-Brookfield 14

Kankakee 28, Crete-Monee 20

Kirkland Hiawatha 76, River Ridge 62

Knoxville 46, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 6

Lake Zurich 40, Waukegan 0

Lawrenceville 52, Palestine-Hutsonville 22

Lemont 56, Oak Forest 21

Libertyville 22, Stevenson 21

Lincoln Park 13, Curie 12

Lincoln Way West 17, Homewood-Flossmoor 10

Lincoln-Way East 21, Bradley-Bourbonnais 18

Lisle 28, Peotone 14

Lockport 45, Andrew 15

Loyola 21, Chicago Mt. Carmel 19

Lyons 21, Downers North 14

Macomb 36, Illini West (Carthage) 28

Mahomet-Seymour 21, Bloomington 7

Maine South 49, New Trier 42

Marion 59, Mattoon 8

Marmion 54, De La Salle 15

Maroa-Forsyth 70, Riverton 42

Mascoutah 42, Carbondale 15

Massac County 48, Pinckneyville 24

Milledgeville 58, South Beloit 16

Minooka 20, Aurora (West Aurora) 14

Moline 28, Geneseo 13

Monmouth United 40, Abingdon 26

Morris 28, Sycamore 21

Morton 42, Dunlap 7

Moweaqua Central A&M 22, Shelbyville 7

Mt. Carmel 37, Paris 14

Mundelein 45, Zion Benton 7

Naperville Central 45, Metea Valley 21

Naperville North 34, Naperville Neuqua Valley 32

Nashville 54, West Frankfort 0

Nazareth 34, Lisle (Benet Academy) 8

New Berlin 32, Pleasant Plains 24

Newton 28, Marshall 0

Nokomis 47, Dupo 0

Normal Community 45, Normal West 7

North Boone 41, Oregon 14

Oak Lawn Richards 41, Reavis 21

Olney (Richland County) 20, Robinson 12

Oswego East 0, Plainfield North 0, OT

Palatine 43, Hoffman Estates 13

Pana 27, Carlinville 13

Pawnee 52, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 12

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, St. Joseph-Ogden 0

Pekin 41, Bartonville (Limestone) 12

Piasa Southwestern 35, Gillespie 18

Plainfield Central 58, Joliet Central 14

Plainfield East 50, Romeoville 34

Plano 34, Ottawa 0

Polo 38, Freeport (Aquin) 20

Prairie Ridge 69, Crystal Lake Central 48

Princeton 55, Monmouth-Roseville 14

Princeville 29, Stark County 7

Quincy Notre Dame 51, Alton Marquette 6

Reed-Custer 49, Herscher 6

Richmond-Burton 42, Marengo 24

Riverdale 28, Sherrard 14

Rochelle 2, Sandwich 0

Rochester 47, Normal University 0

Rock Island 56, Quincy 26

Rockford Boylan 28, Rockford East 14

Rockford Lutheran 22, Winnebago 14

Rockridge 49, Orion 28

Rolling Meadows 26, Prospect 24

Rushville-Industry 50, Warsaw West Hancock 8

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 58, Chatham Glenwood 13

Salem 28, Charleston 23

Sandburg 59, Lincoln Way Central 17

Seneca 42, Dwight 6

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 21, Hamilton County 20

Shepard 59, Argo 22

Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 8, Fithian Oakwood 2

South Elgin 70, West Chicago 0

Springfield 59, Springfield Southeast 14

St. Edward 27, Elmwood Park 22

St. Francis 19, IC Catholic 7

St. Laurence 27, Providence 17

St. Patrick 17, St. Viator 7

St. Rita 31, Niles Notre Dame 7

Staunton 19, Carlyle 6

Sterling 38, East Moline United 27

Sterling Newman 20, Kewanee 17

Streamwood 30, Larkin 19

Sullivan 37, Clinton 7

Taft 49, Chicago (Goode) 7

Tolono Unity 33, Monticello 27

Tremont 50, Fieldcrest 14

Trenton Wesclin 42, Madison 24

Triad 46, Lincoln 21

Tuscola 33, Macon Meridian 7

Unity/Seymour Co-op 32, Winchester (West Central) 29

Urbana 3, Danville 0

Vernon Hills 62, Maine East 19

Washington 43, East Peoria 0

Waubonsie Valley 28, DeKalb 14

Wauconda 56, Round Lake 12

Westville def. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, forfeit

Wheaton Academy 28, Aurora Christian 14

Wheaton North 43, St. Charles East 21

Wheaton Warrenville South 10, Glenbard North 7

Williamsville 44, Pittsfield 16

Willowbrook 58, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 18

Wilmington 41, Manteno 20

Woodstock 27, Woodstock North 14

Woodstock Marian 55, DePaul College Prep 28

York 36, Oak Park River Forest 33

Yorkville 48, Oswego 26

