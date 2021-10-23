PREP FOOTBALL=
Abington 36, Pennsbury 35
Abington Heights 41, West Scranton 0
Abraham Lincoln 28, Overbrook 0
Albert Gallatin 50, Charleroi 16
Aliquippa 42, Blackhawk 14
Allentown Allen 71, East Stroudsburg North 8
Allentown Central Catholic 49, Pocono Mountain East 0
Ambridge 35, Quaker Valley 12
Armstrong 35, Plum 28
Beaver Area 14, Montour 7, OT
Beaver Falls 28, Neshannock 23
Bedford 61, Greater Johnstown 0
Belmont Charter 46, Fels 14
Berks Catholic 42, Muhlenberg 6
Bermudian Springs 33, Littlestown 21
Big Spring 49, Steelton-Highspire 14
Bishop Guilfoyle 42, Bishop McCort 0
Bloomsburg 32, Northwest Area 6
Boiling Springs 47, Camp Hill 14
Brockway 39, Bucktail 0
Burgettstown 12, Union Area 8
Burrell 43, Derry 13
Butler 60, Franklin 8
California 23, Monessen 0
Cambria Heights 48, Purchase Line 14
Cambridge Springs 33, Union City 18
Canton 60, Hanover Area 7
Carbondale 42, Montrose 8
Carlisle 56, Altoona 20
Carmichaels 63, Avella 22
Catasauqua 35, Schuylkill Haven 16
Cedar Cliff 45, Milton Hershey 33
Cedar Crest 40, Penn Manor 15
Central Bucks West 27, Neshaminy 3
Central Cambria 26, Somerset 21
Central Dauphin East 31, Central Dauphin 14
Central Mountain 45, Midd-West 6
Central Valley 43, Avonworth 6
Central York 31, Dallastown Area 21
Chartiers-Houston 27, Waynesburg Central 24
Clairton 12, Springdale 0
Clarion Area 21, Dubois 10
Claysburg-Kimmel 20, Mount Union 0
Clearfield 47, Bellefonte 14
Coatesville 32, Bishop Shanahan 20
Cocalico 27, Warwick 21
Cochranton 37, Saegertown 0
Columbia 42, ELCO 35
Conemaugh Valley 27, Conemaugh Township 14
Conestoga 34, Marple Newtown 16
Conrad Weiser 62, Kutztown 30
Conwell Egan 12, Lansdale Catholic 0
Cornell def. Fort Cherry, forfeit
Coudersport 6, Smethport 0
Council Rock South 20, Harry S. Truman 13
Cumberland Valley 23, Chambersburg 14
Curwensville 43, Moshannon Valley 20
Dallas 27, Berwick 0
Danville 42, Shamokin 21
Deer Lakes 27, South Allegheny 14
Delaware Valley 40, Wallenpaupack 17
Donegal def. Lebanon, forfeit
Downingtown East 27, Downingtown West 21
East Allegheny 40, Valley 0
East Stroudsburg South 49, Stroudsburg 7
Eastern York 22, Huntingdon 0
Easton 17, Emmaus 13
Eisenhower 15, Maplewood 7
Elizabeth Forward 56, Southmoreland 13
Erie Cathedral Prep 62, Meadville 28
Erie McDowell 62, Conneaut Area 0
Everett 9, Meyersdale 0
Exeter 49, Reading 6
Farrell 78, Kennedy Catholic 8
Forest Hills 29, Penn Cambria 7
Fort Leboeuf 56, Conneaut, Ohio 27
Freedom Area 34, Mohawk 20
Garden Spot 45, Lancaster Catholic 27
Garnet Valley 49, Springfield Delco 6
Gateway 55, Connellsville 0
Gettysburg 27, New Oxford 10
Glendale 21, West Branch 0
Greencastle Antrim 37, West Perry 34
Greensburg Central Catholic 49, Jeannette 3
Greenville 13, Harbor Creek 6
Grove City 42, Mercyhurst Prep 8
Hampton 30, Knoch 0
Hanover 68, Biglerville 14
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 56, Red Land 14
Hazleton Area 55, Wyoming Valley West 19
Hickory 45, Corry 7
Highlands 40, Greensburg Salem 20
Hollidaysburg 44, Tyrone 21
Holy Redeemer 49, Scranton Holy Cross 30
Honesdale 12, Nanticoke Area 7
Indiana 46, Mars 10
Interboro 44, Avon Grove 14
Jenkintown def. Renaissance Academy, forfeit
Jersey Shore 48, Bald Eagle Area 5
Jim Thorpe 33, Palisades 0
Juniata 42, James Buchanan 0
Juniata Valley 26, Bellwood-Antis 7
Karns City 55, Bradford 8
Kennard-Dale 28, Susquehannock 10
Kennett 35, Sun Valley 12
Keystone 48, Elk County Catholic 20
Keystone Oaks 54, Hopewell 6
La Salle 52, Father Judge 14
Lakeland 34, Riverside 0
Lampeter-Strasburg 63, Ephrata 7
Laurel 54, Ellwood City 13
Laurel Highlands 39, Trinity 34
Leechburg 66, Imani Christian Academy 6
Lewisburg 52, Milton 14
Ligonier Valley 26, Shady Side Academy 25
Line Mountain 13, Newport 10
Lower Dauphin 35, Hershey 20
Loyalsock 41, Hughesville 14
Mahanoy Area 40, Pine Grove 17
Malvern Prep 24, Haverford 13
Manheim Central 42, Elizabethtown 0
Manheim Township 62, Lancaster McCaskey 21
Mapletown 50, Bentworth 15
Marian Catholic 28, Panther Valley 12
McGuffey 35, Bethlehem Center 8
McKeesport 42, Thomas Jefferson 28
Mid Valley 21, Lackawanna Trail 7
Middletown 41, Camp Hill Trinity 6
Mifflinburg 43, Shikellamy 14
Montgomery 21, Cowanesque Valley 20
Montoursville 35, Central Columbia 0
Moon 30, Bethel Park 0
Mount Carmel 68, Warrior Run 9
Mount Lebanon 38, Seneca Valley 7
Mount Pleasant 28, South Park 6
Muncy 17, Homer-Center 16
Nazareth Area 35, Whitehall 14
Neumann-Goretti 30, Cardinal O’Hara 6
New Brighton 34, Elwood City Riverside 0
New Castle 28, Chartiers Valley 21
Norristown 33, Boyertown 28
North Allegheny 65, Hempfield Area 13
North Hills 17, Fox Chapel 10
North Penn 28, Central Bucks East 21
North Pocono 21, Scranton 0
North Schuylkill 55, Tamaqua 7
North Star 20, Blacklick Valley 8
Northampton 48, Allentown Dieruff 7
Northern Bedford 34, Tussey Mountain 7
Northern Lebanon 42, Pequea Valley 7
Northern Lehigh 28, Salisbury 7
Northern York 35, Susquehanna Township 0
Northgate 21, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 19
Northwestern 60, Iroquois 8
Northwestern Lehigh 42, Saucon Valley 14
Norwin 16, Canon-McMillan 7
Octorara 53, Annville-Cleona 7
Old Forge 48, Susquehanna 0
Palmerton 45, Minersville 24
Palmyra 42, Mifflin County 13
Parkland 22, Bethlehem Liberty 10
Penn Hills 40, Shaler 3
Penn-Trafford 49, Franklin Regional 7
Pennridge 35, Central Bucks South 10
Penns Manor 24, United 16
Penns Valley 40, Philipsburg-Osceola 14
Perkiomen Valley 41, Methacton 0
Peters Township 30, West Allegheny 7
Philadelphia Central 21, Latin Charter 16
Philadelphia George Washington 40, Kensington 0
Phoenixville 41, Pottstown 7
Pine-Richland 33, Kiski Area 27
Pittsburgh North Catholic 33, Freeport 7
Pittston Area 28, Crestwood 21
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 31, Upper Moreland 28
Port Allegany 34, Cameron County 14
Pottsville 34, Bangor 12
Punxsutawney 42, Moniteau 13
Quakertown 42, Bensalem 7
Redbank Valley 28, Union/AC Valley(FB) 6
Richland 40, Chestnut Ridge 0
Ridgway 14, Brookville 0
Ridley 63, Penncrest 0
River Valley 49, Northern Cambria 7
Rochester 31, Shenango 16
Rustin 42, Great Valley 0
Serra Catholic 46, Summit Academy 0
Sharon 35, North East 0
Sharpsville 21, Reynolds 7
Shippensburg 21, East Pennsboro 6
Slippery Rock 56, Girard 13
Solanco 37, Conestoga Valley 0
Souderton 42, Cheltenham 27
Souderton 42, Hatboro-Horsham 27
South Philadelphia 42, KIPP Dubois 0
South Side 36, Seton-LaSalle 9
South Western 40, Dover 21
South Williamsport 27, Sayre Area 12
Southern Columbia 49, Selinsgrove 7
Southern Huntingdon 35, Berlin-Brothersvalley 16
Southern Lehigh 56, Lehighton 14
Spring Grove 42, Red Lion 13
Springfield Montco 38, George School 6
St. Joseph’s Prep 44, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 14
St. Marys 43, Kane Area 19
Steel Valley 57, Apollo-Ridge 6
Sto-Rox 55, Brentwood 6
Strath Haven 42, Lower Merion 6
Susquenita 70, Halifax 18
Tri-Valley 45, Shenandoah Valley 0
Troy 48, Wyalusing 8
Tunkhannock 55, Towanda 28
Unionville 49, Oxford 22
Upper Darby 34, Harriton 0
Upper Dauphin 46, Fleetwood 29
Upper Merion 28, Upper Perkiomen 13
Upper St. Clair 31, South Fayette 28
Valley View 42, Western Wayne 7
Washington def. Frazier, forfeit
Waynesboro 21, Mechanicsburg 20
Wellsboro 49, Athens 13
West Chester Henderson 41, West Chester East 20
West Greene 56, Jefferson-Morgan 8
West Lawn Wilson 28, Hempfield 21
West Mifflin 24, Ringgold 8
West Shamokin 44, Marion Center 31
Western Beaver 50, Carlynton 14
Williams Valley 37, Pottsville Nativity 14
Wilmington 41, Mercer 26
Windber 62, Portage Area 7
Wissahickon 36, William Tennent 22
Woodland Hills 26, Greater Latrobe 17
Wyoming Area 35, Dunmore 6
York 58, Northeastern 14
York Catholic 13, Delone 6
York Suburban 31, West York 14
Yough 49, Brownsville 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Governor Mifflin vs. Daniel Boone, ccd.
Hamburg vs. Twin Valley, ppd.
Seneca vs. Warren, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com